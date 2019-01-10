Trump says likely to declare emergency if no deal on border wall

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was likely to declare a national emergency to secure funds for his long-sought wall along the U.S. southern border if he cannot reach an agreement with Congress to provide the money.

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart to visit the border in Texas on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown, Trump repeated his contention that he had the right to declare a national emergency over immigration. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann)