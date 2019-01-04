Trump says government shutdown meeting was productive

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said a Friday meeting with senior U.S. lawmakers on the federal government shutdown was productive and that he would meet over the weekend with officials about how to address his long-promised border wall.

“We had a very, very productive meeting and ... we’ve come a long way,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden after the meeting, which included Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)