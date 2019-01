WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will temporarily reopen its Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices starting on Thursday to help process farm loans and tax documents, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

About 2,500 FSA employees who have been furloughed by partial government shutdown that began last month have been called back to work without pay, it said, adding that offices would also be open on Friday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)