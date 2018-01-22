FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:06 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. Senate approves funding measure to end government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday approved by an 81-to-18 vote a measure to fund the federal government through Feb. 8, sending the bill to the House of Representatives.

The House is expected to quickly vote on and pass the measure, which also includes a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). It would then be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, ending a three-day government shutdown. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

