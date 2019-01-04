Bonds News
January 4, 2019 / 8:16 PM / in 2 hours

Trump says he could use emergency powers to build border wall

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he could use emergency powers to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border without approval from Congress.

A showdown between Trump and Congressional Democrats over funding for the project has led to a two-week government shutdown. Trump says he will not support a bill to fully fund the government until he secures the money for the wall.

Asked at a White House press briefing whether he had considered declaring a national emergency to build the wall, Trump said: “Yes, I have. ... We can do it. I haven’t done it. I may do it.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Leslie Adler)

