January 31, 2019

Pelosi: No wall money in U.S. border deal talks

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there would not be any money for President Donald Trump’s border wall in the deal being now worked out by a bipartisan negotiation team.

Pelosi also rejected as a “non-starter” the Republican president’s offer of temporary protection for young “Dreamers” in exchange for permanent wall. She said she does not believe a bill to permanently end shutdowns should be part of current border security negotiations. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

