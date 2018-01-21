FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump: Senate should change rules if shutdown stalemate continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump said on Twitter Sunday that if the government shutdown stalemate continued, Republicans should fund the government by changing Senate rules - which currently require a super-majority for appropriations bills to pass.

“The Dems (Democrats) just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51 percent (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Funding for federal agencies ran out Saturday with Trump and Republican lawmakers locked in a standoff with Democrats. Republicans, who have a slim Senate majority, said they would not negotiate on immigration until the government was reopened. Democrats say short-term spending legislation must include protections for young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by John Stonestreet

