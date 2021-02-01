U.S. commodities regulator monitoring silver markets activity -acting chairman

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. commodities regulator is closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets and working with fellow regulators to address any potential from the moves, said its acting chairman, Rostin Behnam, in a statement released on Monday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission “is communicating with fellow regulators, the exchanges, and stakeholders to address any potential threats to the integrity of the derivatives markets for silver, and remains vigilant in surveilling these markets for fraud and manipulation,” Behnam said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chris Reese)