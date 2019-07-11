Company News
July 11, 2019 / 8:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he will call big meeting of technology companies soon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to call a meeting of technology company executives later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would “be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two — they have to be here.” The White House declined to offer additional details. Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

