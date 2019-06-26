White House plans new social media summit as Congress raises questions

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The White House will hold a summit on social media next month amid growing criticism from President Donald Trump and some in Congress.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the July 11 gathering “will bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.” The White House did not say who will take part and major social media firms did not immediately confirm they will take part.

Trump, who has more than 61 million Twitter followers, on Wednesday renewed his regular attacks on Twitter suggesting without offering evidence in a Fox Business Network interview that Twitter makes it “very hard for people to join me at Twitter... and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message.

“Twitter is just terrible what they do.”

Twitter did not immediately comment while Facebook declined to comment on the summit Wednesday. Alphabet Inc’s Google unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a U.S. House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, executives from the three social media firms faces questioned about efforts to remove extremist content and alleged conservative bias. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Trott)