Judge rejects appeal in Southbridge, Mass. landfill case

Two environmental groups cannot immediately appeal the dismissal of their claims that the town of Southbridge, Massachusetts and a landfill operator violated federal laws by polluting wetlands and residents’ drinking water, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Worcester rejected a request from Toxics Action Center and Environment Massachusetts for an immediate or interlocutory appeal of his September decision dismissing the federal law claims in their lawsuit against the town and landfill operator Casella Waste Systems. State and common law claims are still pending.

