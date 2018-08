SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade minister Kim Hyun-chong told parliament on Tuesday his ministry expected to sign a revised bilateral trade agreement with the United States in September.

The two countries in March agreed “in principle” to revise the trade pact sharply criticised by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung Editing by Darren Schuettler)