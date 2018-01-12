FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea asks WTO for $700 mln trade sanctions over U.S. non-compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has asked the World Trade Organization for authorisation to impose annual trade sanctions worth at least $711 million on the United States, a filing published by the World Trade Organization showed on Friday.

South Korea said the United States had failed to comply with a WTO ruling over U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on South Korean washing machines, and therefore it wanted to impose penalties on U.S. trade to get compensation. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

