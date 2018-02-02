U.S. bans export of weapons, defense services to South Sudan

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday banned the export of weapons and defense services to South Sudan, stepping up pressure against President Salva Kiir to end the country’s four-year conflict.

“The Department of State today announces that it is implementing restrictions on the export of defense articles and defense services into South Sudan,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

While the United States government does not conduct arms sales to South Sudan, the move prevents any American company or citizen from sending military equipment or services to the country’s warring factions.

The unilateral embargo is another signal by Washington that it is losing patience with Kiir after ceasefires have been repeatedly violated. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)