March 21, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. sanctions 15 oil-related entities from South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sanctioned 15 South Sudanese oil-related entities it said were substantial sources of revenue helping to fuel the country’s civil war.

“By placing these entities on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List, the United States will impose a license requirement on all exports, re-exports, and transfers of any U.S.-origin items to those entities,” the State Department said in a statement. The department said it would publish the names of the firms on Thursday.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
