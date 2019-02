CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc has received the final regulatory approval it needed from the Philippines to launch a new line of genetically engineered soybeans globally, U.S. seed industry executives said on Thursday.

Enlist E3 soybeans, marketed by DowDuPont’s agriculture unit Corteva Agriscience, will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by rival Bayer AG’s Xtend brand. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)