January 23, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to reexamine Spokeo case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Dena Aubin

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit its
pivotal 2016 decision in Spokeo v. Robins, rejecting a plea by
Spokeo to resolve "widespread confusion" over when intangible
injuries create standing to sue.
    Monday's decision is a blow to business groups, including
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Retail Litigation Center,
which argued in amicus briefs that the Spokeo decision subjected
companies to a wave of new class actions based solely on
technical violations of a law where no injuries occurred. 
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2DGhi1f
