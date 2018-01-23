U.S. Supreme Court declines to reexamine Spokeo case

By Dena Aubin The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit its pivotal 2016 decision in Spokeo v. Robins, rejecting a plea by Spokeo to resolve "widespread confusion" over when intangible injuries create standing to sue. Monday's decision is a blow to business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Retail Litigation Center, which argued in amicus briefs that the Spokeo decision subjected companies to a wave of new class actions based solely on technical violations of a law where no injuries occurred. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DGhi1f