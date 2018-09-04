Amazon hits $1 trillion market value milestone

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, just weeks after Apple Inc hit the same milestone on Aug. 2.

Shares in the world’s largest online retailer last traded up 1.4 percent at $2,041.68. Its shares hit the $2050.2677 level to give its stock a value of $1 trillion.

Amazon crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time on Aug. 30 after doubling its price in just 10 months. Amazon shares first hit $1,000 on Oct. 27, 2017. It first reached $100 on Oct. 23, 2009. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Bill Rigby and Susan Thomas)