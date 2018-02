TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. S&P 500 futures,the world’s most liquid, tumbled 2.5 percent to 4-month lows in Asian trade on Tuesday as the sell-off triggered by worries about inflation showed no sign of abating.

They fell to as low as 2,542, the weakest levels since early October, and 11.7 percent below their record peak of 2,878.5 touched on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)