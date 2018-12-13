Market News
December 13, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends choppy session little changed

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed after a volatile session on Thursday, as investors favored defensive sectors while the biggest drag came from financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.11 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,597.38, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,651.03, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.41 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,070.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
