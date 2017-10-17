FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Dow breaches 23,000 intraday mark: facts & figures
October 17, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 5 days ago

FACTBOX-Dow breaches 23,000 intraday mark: facts & figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial
Average        briefly ticked above 23,000 on an intraday basis
on Tuesday, putting it on track for its fourth-shortest gallop
between thousand-point milestones in its more than 100-year
history. 
    It took the index 107 trading sessions from its first close
above 21,000 on March 21 to 22,000 but only 24 sessions to move
from 20,000 to 21,000 earlier this year, tied for the shortest
such span in its history.
    The 30-stock index is on track for a third session of gains,
and on Friday the Dow posted a fifth straight week of gains.
            
    If the Dow closes above 23,000, it would be the index's
fourth thousand-point milestone so far this year. The Dow was
last up 0.1 percent at 22,974.15.
    Below is a list of facts about the index and its climb to
23,000: 
  
    ** The longest stretch between such milestones has been the
3,630 days needed for the index to close above the 2,000
barrier, reached on Jan. 8, 1987. 
    
    ** The Dow closed above 22,000 for the first time on Aug. 2.
Since then, Caterpillar Inc         has been the largest
percentage gainer within the index, with a more than 15 percent
increase, while Boeing Co        has contributed the most to the
index's gain with close to 140 points.
    
    ** Nike Inc         has been the largest percentage decliner
since Aug. 2, with a drop of over 13 percent. Walt Disney Co
        has weighed the most on the index with a more than
71-point drag on the Dow since Aug. 2.
    
    ** There was one constituent change in the index since the
last 1,000-point milestone as DuPont        was replaced by
DowDuPont Inc          on Sept. 1.
    
    ** U.S. President Donald Trump opened a news conference with
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by noting the index's
achievement: "It broke for the first time ever 23,000. So, we're
very happy about that," he told reporters.


    
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
