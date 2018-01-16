FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in 2 hours

FACTBOX-Dow breaks above 26,000 but ends below that level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average       
ticked above 26,000 for the first time on Tuesday before backing
down and closing slightly below that level.
    The Dow closed above 25,000 for the first time on Jan. 4. It
took the index 23 trading days to get to 25,000 from the first
time it closed above 24,000 on Nov. 30.
    Optimism about fourth-quarter earnings and benefits from the
recently approved U.S. tax overhaul, which includes hefty
corporate tax cuts, have helped to keep market momentum strong
in the new year.  

    Here are some recent facts about the index:
    - The Dow is up 2.9 percent since the Jan. 4 close, and up
4.3 percent since Dec. 31.
    - Boeing Co        has been the index's largest percentage
gainer since the Jan. 4 close, adding more than a quarter of the
last 1,000 points, with a rise of 13 percent. Second was Merck &
Co Inc        , up 8.8 percent since Jan. 4.
    - Intel Corp          has been the largest percentage
decliner since Jan. 4, down 2.9 percent, followed by Verizon
Communications Inc       , down 1.8 percent. 

 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Leslie Adler)

