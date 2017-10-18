FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Dow closes above 23,000 mark in 54-day run-up
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 18, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 4 days ago

FACTBOX-Dow closes above 23,000 mark in 54-day run-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average       
rallied on Wednesday to close above 23,000 for the first time,
notching one of the shortest gallops between thousand-point
milestones in a history spanning more than 100 years.
    It took the index 54 trading days to climb from 22,000 to 
above 23,000. That followed the 107 trading days it took to
close above the 21,000 milestone earlier this year.
    Only 24 sessions were needed for the Dow to move from 20,000
to 21,000, also in 2017. (tmsnrt.rs/2m9tkqK)
    The 30-stock index ended 2016 at 19,762.60. With a gain of
more than 3 percent so far in October, it is on track for a
seventh consecutive month of gains.

    Here are some recent facts about the index:
    - The Dow closed above 22,000 for the first time on Aug. 2.
Since then, Caterpillar Inc         has been the largest
percentage gainer within the index, with a more than 16 percent
increase, while Boeing Co        has contributed the most to the
index's gain with close to 152 points.
    - Nike Inc         has been the largest percentage decliner
since Aug. 2, with a 12.5 percent drop. Walt Disney Co        
has weighed the most on the index with a more than 71-point drag
on the Dow since Aug. 2.
    - There was one constituent change in the index since the
last 1,000-point milestone as DuPont        was replaced by
DowDuPont Inc          on Sept. 1.

    
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.