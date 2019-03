NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Dow Inc will replace DowDuPont in the Dow Jones industrial average effective April 2, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday.

The change stems from chemical company DowDuPont’s breakup into three publicly-listed stocks. Dow Inc is the first of the spin-offs and will operate as a materials science solution provider, S&P-Dow said. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)