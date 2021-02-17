Chinese drone maker's stock plunges as short-seller takes aim

FILE PHOTO: Autonomous aerial vehicle company EHang delivers coffee with its Falcon drone to the delegation on a government-organised tour to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 28,2019. Picture taken February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yuyang Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drone manufacturer EHang Holdings Ltd’s shares plunged on Tuesday after an investment research firm said it had shorted the stock and questioned the accuracy of what the Chinese company has said about its business.

Guangzhou, China-based EHang’s shares closed 62.7% lower at $46.30 on Nasdaq.

Wolfpack Research, which specializes in short-selling, or betting that shares will fall, said EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion” and that the producer of unmanned aerial vehicle technology has lied about its products, manufacturing, revenues and partnerships.

In response, EHang said the Wolfpack report contains “numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misinterpretation of information.”

The drone maker also said it is in compliance with the regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq.

EHang’s stock had soared from around $13 a share in early December to $124.09 on Friday. The stock made its U.S. debut in December 2019 after an initial public offering priced at $12.50 share.