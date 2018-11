SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday as U.S. election results began to trickle in, with Democrats picking up a House of Representatives seat in Virginia, according to projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

The drop in the futures suggests some traders believe Wall Street could open weaker in Wednesday’s session. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Peter Cooney)