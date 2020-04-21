Shorts in Oil and Gas Storage and Transport sector reap windfall YTD -S3

April 21 (Reuters) - Short sellers in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation sector hit “oil, black gold, Texas tea” in virtually every stock they shorted in the sector this year, according to S3 Partners.

Short interest in the sector averaged $13.76 billion in 2020, and shorts are up $6.58 billion in mark-to-market profits, a gain of 48%, according to research published Tuesday by Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3.

According to S3, only 6.5% of the shorted stocks lost money for short sellers in 2020, generating $2.07 million in 2020 mark-to-market losses. (Reportng by Alden Bentley; Editing by Sandra Maler)