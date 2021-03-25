GameStop soars 32%, leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Shares in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks popular among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum jumped on Thursday as investors bought shares whose prices tumbled in the previous session.

Shares in video-game retailer GameStop were last up 32.1% at $159.02 with brisk trading volume, erasing much of the previous session’s 33.8% decline after the company said it was evaluating the possibility of a share sale.

Volatility has spiked this year in GameStop shares, which have risen from just $18.84 at the end of 2020 and reached a record high of $483 in late January before falling sharply and then kicking off another rally in late February.

The company has benefited from a push by retail investors such as Reddit members to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

Investors have also been eyeing efforts by billionaire investor and Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is on GameStop’s board, to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box store rivals such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc.

Shares in headphone maker Koss Corp were up 30.5% at $21.44 with volume surpassing twice the 10-day moving average. The stock had fallen almost 22% on Wednesday.

Cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc were up 15.9% at $10.45 after falling 36% in the last four sessions with Disney’s announcement on March 23 that it was delaying the release of Marvel Studios film “Black Widow” by two months until July and planning a simultaneous theaters and Disney+ streaming release.