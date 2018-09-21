CORRECTED-TABLE-S&P 5OO stocks' new homes after sector reclassification

(Corrects to replace table of U.S. stocks' with S&P 500 stocks, adds Reuters sourcing to percent change) Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following companies are planned to move to a new industry sector as of Monday as part of the largest-ever shakeup of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The S&P telecommunications services sector will be renamed communications services and include companies pulled from the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have maintained the widely-used business classification system since 1999, and the rearrangement is meant to reflect how the tech, media and consumer industries have evolved. COMPANY TICKE CURRENT SECTOR NEW SECTOR YTD PCT on 9/18 R (Source: Thomson Reuters) Activision Blizzard ATVI Information Communication 26.3 Technology Services CBS Corp 'B' CBS Consumer Communication -5.6 Discretionary Services Charter CHTR Consumer Communication -3.1 Communications Discretionary Services Comcast Cl'A' CMCSA Consumer Communication -6 Discretionary Services CenturyLink Inc CTL Telecommunication Communication 36.45 Services Services Disney (Walt) Co DIS Consumer Communication 1.7 Discretionary Services Discovery Inc 'A' DISCA Consumer Communication 40.6 Discretionary Services Discovery Inc 'C' DISCK Consumer Communication 37 Discretionary Services DISH Network'A' DISH Consumer Communication -22.5 Discretionary Services Electronic Arts EA Information Communication 7.0 Technology Services Facebook Inc Cl'A' FB Information Communication -9.0 Technology Services Twenty-First FOX Consumer Communication 29.4 Century Fox Discretionary Services Twenty-First FOXA Consumer Communication 29.3 Century Fox Discretionary Services Alphabet Inc'C' GOOG Information Communication 10.9 Technology Services Alphabet Inc'A' GOOGL Information Communication 11.3 Technology Services Interpublic Grp Cos IPG Consumer Communication 10.6 Discretionary Services NetFlix Inc NFLX Consumer Communication 88.6 Discretionary Services News Corp Cl B NWS Consumer Communication -22.29 Discretionary Services News Corp Cl A NWSA Consumer Communication -23.2 Discretionary Services Omnicom Group OMC Consumer Communication -5 Discretionary Services AT&T Inc T Telecommunication Communication -13.3 Services Services TripAdvisor Inc TRIP Consumer Communication 47 Discretionary Services Take-Two TTWO Information Communication 21.4 Interactive Soft Technology Services Twitter Inc TWTR Information Communication 21.3 Technology Services Viacom Inc'B' VIAB Consumer Communication -1.9 Discretionary Services Verizon VZ Telecommunication Communication 2.7 Communications Services Services eBay Inc EBAY Information Consumer -9.3 Technology Discretionary Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Thomson Reuters (Compiled by Alden Bentley Editing by Nick Zieminski)