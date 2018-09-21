FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-S&P 5OO stocks' new homes after sector reclassification

5 Min Read

 (Corrects to replace table of U.S. stocks' with S&P 500 stocks, adds Reuters sourcing to
percent change)
    Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following companies are planned to move to a new industry sector as
of Monday as part of the largest-ever shakeup of the Global Industry Classification Standard. 
    The S&P telecommunications services sector will be renamed communications services
and include companies pulled from the information technology and consumer
discretionary sectors.  
    S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have maintained the widely-used business classification
system since 1999, and the rearrangement is meant to reflect how the tech, media and consumer
industries have evolved.
 COMPANY              TICKE  CURRENT SECTOR       NEW SECTOR           YTD PCT  on 9/18
                      R                                                (Source: Thomson
                                                                       Reuters)
 Activision Blizzard  ATVI   Information          Communication        26.3
                             Technology           Services             
 CBS Corp 'B'         CBS    Consumer             Communication        -5.6
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Charter              CHTR   Consumer             Communication        -3.1
 Communications              Discretionary        Services             
 Comcast Cl'A'        CMCSA  Consumer             Communication        -6
                             Discretionary        Services             
 CenturyLink Inc      CTL    Telecommunication    Communication        36.45
                             Services             Services             
 Disney (Walt) Co     DIS    Consumer             Communication        1.7
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Discovery Inc 'A'    DISCA  Consumer             Communication        40.6
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Discovery Inc 'C'    DISCK  Consumer             Communication        37
                             Discretionary        Services             
 DISH Network'A'      DISH   Consumer             Communication        -22.5
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Electronic Arts      EA     Information          Communication        7.0
                             Technology           Services             
 Facebook Inc Cl'A'   FB     Information          Communication        -9.0
                             Technology           Services             
 Twenty-First         FOX    Consumer             Communication        29.4
 Century Fox                 Discretionary        Services             
 Twenty-First         FOXA   Consumer             Communication        29.3
 Century Fox                 Discretionary        Services             
 Alphabet Inc'C'      GOOG   Information          Communication        10.9
                             Technology           Services             
 Alphabet Inc'A'      GOOGL  Information          Communication        11.3
                             Technology           Services             
 Interpublic Grp Cos  IPG    Consumer             Communication        10.6
                             Discretionary        Services             
 NetFlix Inc          NFLX   Consumer             Communication        88.6
                             Discretionary        Services             
 News Corp Cl B       NWS    Consumer             Communication        -22.29
                             Discretionary        Services             
 News Corp Cl A       NWSA   Consumer             Communication        -23.2
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Omnicom Group        OMC    Consumer             Communication        -5
                             Discretionary        Services             
 AT&T Inc             T      Telecommunication    Communication        -13.3
                             Services             Services             
 TripAdvisor Inc      TRIP   Consumer             Communication        47
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Take-Two             TTWO   Information          Communication        21.4
 Interactive Soft            Technology           Services             
 Twitter Inc          TWTR   Information          Communication        21.3
                             Technology           Services             
 Viacom Inc'B'        VIAB   Consumer             Communication        -1.9
                             Discretionary        Services             
 Verizon              VZ     Telecommunication    Communication        2.7
 Communications              Services             Services             
 eBay Inc             EBAY   Information          Consumer             -9.3
                             Technology           Discretionary        
    Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Thomson Reuters  
  

    
 (Compiled by Alden Bentley
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Compiled by Alden Bentley
Editing by Nick Zieminski
