TABLE-S&P 500 stocks' new homes after sector reclassification

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following companies are planned to move to a new industry sector as of Monday as part of the largest-ever shakeup of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The S&P telecommunications services sector will be renamed communications services and include companies pulled from the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have maintained the widely-used business classification system since 1999, and the rearrangement is meant to reflect how the tech, media and consumer industries have evolved. Company Name Ticker/R Current GICS Sector New GICS Sector YTD PCT on IC 9/18 Activision Blizzard ATVI.O Information Communication 26.3 Inc Technology Services Alphabet Inc A GOOGL.O Information Communication 11.3 Technology Services Altice USA Inc.-A ATUS.K Consumer Communication -8.4 Discretionary Services AMC Networks Inc.-A AMCX.O Consumer Communication 17.8 Discretionary Services ANGI Homeservices Inc. ANGI.O Information Communication 122.3 Technology Services Cable One Inc. CABO.K Consumer Communication 26.8 Discretionary Services CBS Corp B CBS.N Consumer Communication -5.6 Discretionary Services Charter Communications CHTR.O Consumer Communication -3.1 Inc A Discretionary Services Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N Consumer Communication 10.4 Discretionary Services Comcast Corp A CMCSA.O Consumer Communication -6 Discretionary Services Discovery DISCA.O Consumer Communication 40.6 Communications Inc A Discretionary Services DISH Network Corp A DISH.O Consumer Communication -22.5 Discretionary Services eBay Inc. EBAY.O Information Consumer -9.3 Technology Discretionary Electronic Arts EA.O Information Communication 7 Technology Services Etsy, Inc. ETSY.O Information Consumer 154 Technology Discretionary Facebook Inc A FB.O Information Communication -9 Technology Services GrubHub Inc GRUB.K Information Consumer 100 Technology Discretionary IAC InterActiveCorp IAC.O Information Communication 81.2 Technology Services Interpublic Group Cos IPG.N Consumer Communication 10.6 Discretionary Services John Wiley & Sons Inc. JWa.N Consumer Communication -14.4 A Discretionary Services Liberty Broadband Corp LBRDK.O Consumer Communication -2 C Discretionary Services Liberty Formula One-A FWONA.O Consumer Communication 13.4 Discretionary Services Liberty Global plc A LBTYA.O Consumer Communication -21.2 Discretionary Services Liberty Latin America LILA.O Consumer Communication N/A Cl A Discretionary Services Liberty Media LSXMA.O Consumer Communication 18.3 SiriusXM-A Discretionary Services Lions Gate LGFa.N Consumer Communication -33.4 Entertainment (US)-A Discretionary Services Live Nation LYV.N Consumer Communication 24.5 Entertainment Inc. Discretionary Services Madison Square Garden MSG.N Consumer Communication 44 Company A Discretionary Services Match Group, Inc. MTCH.O Information Communication 90.6 Technology Services Meredith Corp MDP.N Consumer Communication -19.53 Discretionary Services NetFlix Inc NFLX.O Consumer Communication 88.6 Discretionary Services New York Times Co A NYT.N Consumer Communication 20.9 Discretionary Services News Corp A NWSA.O Consumer Communication -23.2 Discretionary Services Nexstar Media Group, NXST.O Consumer Communication 2.9 Inc Discretionary Services Omnicom Group OMC.N Consumer Communication -5 Discretionary Services Sinclair Broadcast SBGI.O Consumer Communication -25 Group A Discretionary Services Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O Consumer Communication 32 Discretionary Services Snap, Inc. SNAP.K Information Communication -36.4 Technology Services Stamps.com Inc STMP.O Information Consumer 22.4 Technology Discretionary Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O Information Communication 21.4 Software Technology Services TEGNA Inc TGNA.K Consumer Communication -15.4 Discretionary Services Tribune Media Co A TRCO.K Consumer Communication -10.9 Discretionary Services TripAdvisor Inc. A TRIP.O Consumer Communication 47 Discretionary Services Twenty-First Century FOXA.O Consumer Communication 29.3 Fox Inc A Discretionary Services Twitter Inc TWTR.K Information Communication 21.3 Technology Services Viacom Inc B VIAB.O Consumer Communication -1.9 Discretionary Services Walt Disney Co DIS.N Consumer Communication 1.7 Discretionary Services World Wrestling Fed WWE.N Consumer Communication 192 Entmnt A Discretionary Services Yelp Inc YELP.K Information Communication 18 Technology Services Zillow Group Inc C Z.O Information Communication 8.3 Technology Services Zynga Inc. A ZNGA.O Information Communication 0.3 Technology Services Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices (Compiled by Alden Bentley Editing by Nick Zieminski)