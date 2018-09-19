FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-S&P 500 stocks' new homes after sector reclassification

10 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following companies are planned to move to a new industry sector as
of Monday as part of the largest-ever shakeup of the Global Industry Classification Standard. 
    The S&P telecommunications services sector will be renamed communications services
and include companies pulled from the information technology and consumer
discretionary sectors.  
    S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have maintained the widely-used business classification
system since 1999, and the rearrangement is meant to reflect how the tech, media and consumer
industries have evolved.
    
    
 Company Name            Ticker/R  Current GICS Sector    New GICS Sector    YTD PCT  on
                         IC                                                  9/18
 Activision Blizzard     ATVI.O    Information            Communication             26.3
 Inc                               Technology             Services           
 Alphabet Inc A          GOOGL.O   Information            Communication             11.3
                                   Technology             Services           
 Altice USA Inc.-A       ATUS.K    Consumer               Communication             -8.4
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 AMC Networks Inc.-A     AMCX.O    Consumer               Communication             17.8
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 ANGI Homeservices Inc.  ANGI.O    Information            Communication            122.3
                                   Technology             Services           
 Cable One Inc.          CABO.K    Consumer               Communication             26.8
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 CBS Corp B              CBS.N     Consumer               Communication             -5.6
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Charter Communications  CHTR.O    Consumer               Communication             -3.1
 Inc A                             Discretionary          Services           
 Cinemark Holdings Inc   CNK.N     Consumer               Communication             10.4
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Comcast Corp A          CMCSA.O   Consumer               Communication               -6
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Discovery               DISCA.O   Consumer               Communication             40.6
 Communications Inc A              Discretionary          Services           
 DISH Network Corp A     DISH.O    Consumer               Communication            -22.5
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 eBay Inc.               EBAY.O    Information            Consumer                  -9.3
                                   Technology             Discretionary      
 Electronic Arts         EA.O      Information            Communication                7
                                   Technology             Services           
 Etsy, Inc.              ETSY.O    Information            Consumer                   154
                                   Technology             Discretionary      
 Facebook Inc A          FB.O      Information            Communication               -9
                                   Technology             Services           
 GrubHub Inc             GRUB.K    Information            Consumer                   100
                                   Technology             Discretionary      
 IAC InterActiveCorp     IAC.O     Information            Communication             81.2
                                   Technology             Services           
 Interpublic Group Cos   IPG.N     Consumer               Communication             10.6
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 John Wiley & Sons Inc.  JWa.N     Consumer               Communication            -14.4
 A                                 Discretionary          Services           
 Liberty Broadband Corp  LBRDK.O   Consumer               Communication               -2
 C                                 Discretionary          Services           
 Liberty Formula One-A   FWONA.O   Consumer               Communication             13.4
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Liberty Global plc A    LBTYA.O   Consumer               Communication            -21.2
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Liberty Latin America   LILA.O    Consumer               Communication      N/A
 Cl A                              Discretionary          Services           
 Liberty Media           LSXMA.O   Consumer               Communication             18.3
 SiriusXM-A                        Discretionary          Services           
 Lions Gate              LGFa.N    Consumer               Communication            -33.4
 Entertainment (US)-A              Discretionary          Services           
 Live Nation             LYV.N     Consumer               Communication             24.5
 Entertainment Inc.                Discretionary          Services           
 Madison Square Garden   MSG.N     Consumer               Communication               44
 Company A                         Discretionary          Services           
 Match Group, Inc.       MTCH.O    Information            Communication             90.6
                                   Technology             Services           
 Meredith Corp           MDP.N     Consumer               Communication           -19.53
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 NetFlix Inc             NFLX.O    Consumer               Communication             88.6
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 New York Times Co A     NYT.N     Consumer               Communication             20.9
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 News Corp A             NWSA.O    Consumer               Communication            -23.2
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Nexstar Media Group,    NXST.O    Consumer               Communication              2.9
 Inc                               Discretionary          Services           
 Omnicom Group           OMC.N     Consumer               Communication               -5
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Sinclair Broadcast      SBGI.O    Consumer               Communication              -25
 Group A                           Discretionary          Services           
 Sirius XM Holdings Inc  SIRI.O    Consumer               Communication               32
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Snap, Inc.              SNAP.K    Information            Communication            -36.4
                                   Technology             Services           
 Stamps.com Inc          STMP.O    Information            Consumer                  22.4
                                   Technology             Discretionary      
 Take-Two Interactive    TTWO.O    Information            Communication             21.4
 Software                          Technology             Services           
 TEGNA Inc               TGNA.K    Consumer               Communication            -15.4
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Tribune Media Co A      TRCO.K    Consumer               Communication            -10.9
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 TripAdvisor Inc. A      TRIP.O    Consumer               Communication               47
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Twenty-First Century    FOXA.O    Consumer               Communication             29.3
 Fox Inc A                         Discretionary          Services           
 Twitter Inc             TWTR.K    Information            Communication             21.3
                                   Technology             Services           
 Viacom Inc B            VIAB.O    Consumer               Communication             -1.9
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 Walt Disney Co          DIS.N     Consumer               Communication              1.7
                                   Discretionary          Services           
 World Wrestling Fed     WWE.N     Consumer               Communication              192
 Entmnt A                          Discretionary          Services           
 Yelp Inc                YELP.K    Information            Communication               18
                                   Technology             Services           
 Zillow Group Inc C      Z.O       Information            Communication              8.3
                                   Technology             Services           
 Zynga Inc. A            ZNGA.O    Information            Communication              0.3
                                   Technology             Services           
    
    Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices 

    
 (Compiled by Alden Bentley
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
