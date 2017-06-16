FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; Amazon higher after Whole Foods deal
U.S.
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Breakingviews
June 16, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; Amazon higher after Whole Foods deal

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and technology stocks offset gains from Amazon.com after the online retailer said it would buy Whole Foods Market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,352.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.46 points, or 0.018911 percent, at 2,432 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 6,151.54. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

