FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly higher as banks get Fed boost
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 1:33 PM / in 2 months

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly higher as banks get Fed boost

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Thursday as bank stocks gained after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test while a drag in tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.51 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,471.12. The S&P 500 gained 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,441.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,213.71. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.