July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, with the earnings of Google parent Alphabet in focus, and ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.91 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,575.16. The S&P 500 lost 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,471.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,387.29. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)