July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P hit a record high, while the Dow opened higher on Tuesday, helped by strong earnings from Caterpillar and McDonald's, but Google-parent Alphabet weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.58 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,663.75. The S&P 500 gained 8.82 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,478.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.50 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,405.31. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)