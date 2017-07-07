FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong June payrolls report
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a month

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong June payrolls report

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after job growth surged more than expected in June, underscoring labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate hike this year despite benign inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,374.68.

The S&P 500 gained 6.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,416.37.

The Nasdaq Composite added 23.95 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,113.41. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.