July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 21,537.55. The S&P 500 gained 0.86 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,444.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.29 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,265.46. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)