FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 days
US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors eye retail earnings
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in 7 days

US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors eye retail earnings

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.5pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited results from big retail names to end a largely positive earnings season that powered a recent record rally.

* The Dow edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row on Monday, the longest streak since February.

* However, with summer months setting in and with the U.S. Congress on vacation, trading volume is expected to be relatively tepid. The S&P hasn't had a move of more than 0.5 percent since the end of July and has fallen more than 1 percent only twice this year.

* Second-quarter earnings have been stronger than expected with analysts, on average, expecting S&P 500 earnings to have expanded 12 percent in the quarter, compared with 8 percent at the start of July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* However, the rally has also triggered concerns about stretched valuations.

* The S&P, which is up about 11 percent this year, is trading at 18 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

* Retail earnings are likely to be in focus with Amazon.com looming large on the sector. Macy's, Kohl's , JC Penney are expected to report results this week, while Wal-Mart, Target due next week.

* Oil prices steadied after news of lower crude supplies from Saudi Arabia offset higher output from other large producers including the United States. Officials from a joint OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee are meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase compliance with the deal to cut 1.8 million bpd in production.

* Shares of Twilio jumped 14.25 percent after the cloud software maker's raised it full-year revenue forecast.

* Michael Kors was up 8.78 percent after the retailer raised its full-year revenue outlook.

* LendingClub was up 7.51 percent a day after the online lender raised its earnings outlook after reporting the second-highest quarterly revenue in its history.

* Avis Budget Group fell 8.66 percent as the car rental company's second-quarter profit missed expectations and cut its full-year profit view. Rival Hertz Global Holdings was down 4.20 percent.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET (1111 GMT):

* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.01 percent, with 9,550 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, with 63,245 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 10,277 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.