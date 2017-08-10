FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as N.Korea tensions escalate
August 10, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 3 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as N.Korea tensions escalate

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. indexes opened lower for the third straight day on Thursday as North Korea's threat to land a missile just short of the U.S. territory of Guam added fuel to simmering tensions with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.62 points, or 0.34 percent, to 21,973.08. The S&P 500 lost 10.71 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,463.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.64 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,311.70. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

