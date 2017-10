Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Tuesday on improving risk appetite as fears of conflict between North Korea and the United States receded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.16 percent, to 22,028.5. The S&P 500 gained 2.66 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,468.5. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,348.45. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)