US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on labor market data, N. Korea tensions

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after a batch of disappointing labor market data clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while rising tensions in the Korean peninsula provided additional pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.35 points, or 0.73 percent, to 21,321.82, the S&P 500 lost 22.58 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,409.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.39 points, or 1 percent, to 6,089.46. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Peter Cooney)