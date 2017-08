NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks on investor optimism ahead of earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,409.34, the S&P 500 gained 2.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,427.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.31 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,176.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)