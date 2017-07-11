US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; politics drive stocks

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday in a day driven by political news, including concern over emails disclosed by President Donald Trump's eldest son citing Russian support for his father's election campaign.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 point, or 0 percent, to 21,409.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,425.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.91 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,193.31. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)