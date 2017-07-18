FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 8:04 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Netflix catapults Nasdaq to record; Goldman drags Dow

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as Netflix's rally boosted the Nasdaq Composite to a record high while Goldman Sachs weighed on the Dow, with earnings taking investors' focus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.69 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,576.03, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,460.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.87 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,344.31.

The Nasdaq set both a closing and intraday record high. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

