19 days ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, transports slide in volatile, busy Wall St session
July 27, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 19 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, transports slide in volatile, busy Wall St session

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A swoon in technology and transportation shares dragged the S&P 500 lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon shares .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.54 points, or 0.39 percent, to 21,796.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,475.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.56 points, or 0.63 percent, to 6,382.19.

Trading volume across exchanges was over 7.6 billion shares, nearly 25 percent above the average of the last 20 sessions. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

