a day ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly, snapping 3 days of losses
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 8:10 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly, snapping 3 days of losses

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, snapping three days of losses, as investors bet on a slower U.S. rate hikes, but gains were muted by increasingly aggressive exchanges between the United States and North Korea.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,858.32, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,441.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.68 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,256.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

