March 16, 2020 / 8:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-History of extended New York Stock Exchange market closings

    March 16 (Reuters) - With state and local governments across
the United States taking steps to contain the coronavirus
spread, including requiring the closing of schools, restaurants
and other meeting places, questions have begun to
swirl on whether stock markets will shutter.
    On Thursday, CBOE Global Markets said it would
suspend open-outcry trading and move to an electronic-only mode
until further notice as a precautionary measure.
    On Friday, the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, issued a trader alert that it aims to keep
its equity and options trading floors open "in the days and
weeks ahead," even as it asked its staff at 11 Wall Street, not
needed to support floor trading, to work from home amid
coronavirus concerns.
    For its part, the Nasdaq issued a statement on
Sunday that all electronic Nasdaq-operated equities, options,
and fixed income markets will remain in operation and Nasdaq
PHLX Options trading floor in Philadelphia will temporarily
close on Tuesday as it moves to an electronic-only environment.
    From the government perspective, U.S. markets should stay
open despite the intense volatility, said Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton in a phone interview with
CNBC network on Monday.
    There have been six extended closings of the NYSE of at
least one day or more since 1885, a person at the exchange
confirmed. Below is a list and the reason for each.
    
              Date                           Cause
       March 12-13, 1888                Blizzard of 1888
      July 31-Nov 27, 1914            Pending start of WWI
         July 14, 1977               New York City blackout
         Sept, 27, 1985                 Hurricane Gloria
        Sept 11-14, 2001         Attack on World Trade Center 
        Oct 29-30, 2012                 Hurricane Sandy
 
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York
Editing by Alden Bentley and Matthew Lewis)
