Torchlight Energy down 8% after upsized stock offering

(Reuters) -Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc gave up premarket gains to trade down more than 8% on Tuesday, after the oil and gas producer raised its share offering to $250 million to take advantage of a 74% surge in its stock price.

Small-time investors have been piling into Torchlight, the latest social media-hyped stock, which hit a record high of $10.88 on Monday.

Torchlight said late Monday it was planning to raise $150 million more, on top of a $100 million stock offering it announced last week.

The company last week also declared bit.ly/3zVN4Sb a special dividend of preferred stock to be issued to shareholders who held its shares as of market close on June 24.

Torchlight is being acquired by industrial materials maker Metamaterial Inc in a deal that analysts say will likely see its current main business sold or hived off.

The stock, which has risen more than 10 times in value since the start of the year, was trading at $9.56 in early trading.

Torchlight was also the top traded stock for a second straight day, with more than 54 million shares changing hands by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Plano, Texas-based Torchlight traces its roots back to Pole Perfect, incorporated in 2007 in Nevada to develop and market feminine fitness dance studios utilizing the advantages of pole dancing.

In November 2010, Pole Perfect bought Torchlight Energy and abandoned all of its previous business plans within the health and fitness industries before formally changing its name to Torchlight in 2011.

Torchlight, which had a net loss of $2.1 million in the first three months of this year, has warned repeatedly that it had substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company produced 28 barrels of oil and 711,000 cubic feet of gas with total sales of $2,471 in the quarter to March 30.