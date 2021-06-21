Torchlight Energy shares surge 74% in latest meme stock rally

(Reuters) -Shares of Torchlight Energy Inc rose as much as 73.5% to a record high of $10.88 in morning trade as the oil and gas producer became the latest company to grab the attention of the Reddit pack of small-time social media driven investors.

More than 134 million shares changed hands, over four times their 25-day average trading volumes, to become the most heavily traded stock on the Nasdaq.

Torchlight, which is being bought by industrial materials maker Metamaterial Inc, was also the most discussed stock on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from small time investors.

Message volumes on Stocktwits related to Torchlight jumped 13.7%, with more than 98% of messages reflecting positive sentiment toward the oil and gas explorer’s shares.