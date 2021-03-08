Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10% fall from Feb record close

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq’s retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market. The tech-heavy index on Monday closed down 2.22% unofficially at 12,633.61, roughly 10.6% below the Feb. 12 record close at 14,095.47 and exceeding the 10% closing-basis threshold considered by market professionals as confirmation of a correction. The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market in September, rising more than 30% to its peak.

