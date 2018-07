SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures dropped 0.85 percent late on Wednesday, suggesting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index would fall when trading opens on Thursday morning.

After the bell, Facebook slumped 21 percent following its quarterly report, setting off a cascade of selling in technology and other high-growth stocks listed on the Nasdaq, including Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet . (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft)